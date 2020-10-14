Chased By People, Bison Drops Dead In Bengal

Jalpaiguri (WB), OCT 13: A full-grown bison dropped dead after angry local people chased it as the animal had injured a man, besides invading a house in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday, forest officials said. The mob also ransacked a forest department vehicle when its personnel reached Goaldanga near Batabari tea garden.

Three bison strayed into the village from Khariyarbandar forest. While one animal died, two others re- entered the forest, Range Officer, Khunia, Wildlife Squad, Raj Kumar Layek, said. One of the three entered a house forcing the people living in it to take shelter under a bed to save their lives, he said.

The animal damaged a motorbike and injured a man outside the house and he was hospitalised. After local people chased the bison, it started running and dropped dead after entering a bamboo plantation area, the officer said.

One of the two other bison also injured a cow. PTI CORR SBN NN NN 10140121 NNNN.

