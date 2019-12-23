Chatra Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Satyanand Bhokta of RJD Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

27. Chatra (चतरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Chatra (चतरा) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Chatra is part of 4. Chatra Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Castes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.53% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.15%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.14%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,72,433 eligible electors, of which 1,95,090 were male, 1,77,341 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Chatra, there are 9906 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 5528 are male, 4378 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 3475 voters in the 80+ age category and 5002 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Chatra Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME RJD -- -- Satyanand Bhokta LEADING BSP -- -- Goutam Ravidas BJP -- -- Janardan Paswan JVMP -- -- Tileshwar Ram JD(U) -- -- Kedar Bhuiyan NAP -- -- Kauleshwar Kumar Bhokta RJP -- -- Sandeep Kumar IND -- -- Krishna Ravidas CPM -- -- Naresh Ram Bharti

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 3,39,245 eligible electors, of which 1,79,602 were male, 1,59,642 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,66,597.

Chatra has an elector sex ratio of 909.02.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Jay Prakash Singh Bhogta of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JVM candidate by a margin of 20576 votes which was 11.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.34% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of RJD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 38,555 votes which was 29.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 50.99% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 27. Chatra Assembly segment of Chatra Lok Sabha constituency. Chatra Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sunil Kumar Singh.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 8 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 58.92%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 53.62%, while it was 49.61% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Phase 1 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 475 polling stations in 27. Chatra constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 387.

Extent: 27. Chatra constituency comprises of the following areas of Chatra district of Jharkhand: Chatra, Prarappur and Hunterganj police stations in Chatra sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Chatra is: 24.301 84.7819.

