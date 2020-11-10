Chhatapur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Neeraj Kumar Singh of BJP Leading

Chhatapur (छातापुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Supaul district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Supaul. Chhatapur is part of 8. Supaul Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.37%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 57.67%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,92,902 eligible electors, of which 1,53,879 were male, 1,38,806 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,63,253 eligible electors, of which 1,39,616 were male, 1,23,629 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,12,216 eligible electors, of which 1,12,814 were male, 99,402 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chhatapur in 2015 was 32. In 2010, there were 27.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Niraj Kumar Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating Jahur Alam of RJD by a margin of 9,292 votes which was 5.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.71% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Neeraj Kumar Singh of JDU won in this seat defeating Akeel Ahmad of RJD by a margin of 23,730 votes which was 17.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 48.93% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 45. Chhatapur Assembly segment of Supaul Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Dileshwar Kamait won the Supaul Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Supaul Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Chhatapur are: Neeraj Kumar Singh (BJP), Mohammad Matin Ansari (BSP), Dr. Ranjeet Kumar Jha (NCP), Vipin Kumar Singh (RJD), Alam (AIMIM), Bhaskar Kumar Mishra (PP), Manoj Kumar Mandal (JVKP), Md. Mustak (BJJND), Mohammad Isa Syed (AIMF), Sanjeev Mishra (JAPL), Arun Kumar Azad (IND), Krishna Mohan Yadav (IND), Dayanand Mishra (IND), Deepak Kumar Mishra (IND), Durganand Singh (IND), Deo Narayan Sada (IND), Nasiblal Sada (IND), Niranjan Prasad Gupta (PSS), Baban Singh (IND), Bhola Paswan (IND), Mehboob Alam (IND), Vipin Kumar Yadav (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 66.2%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 65.79%, while it was 64.42% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 297 polling stations in 45. Chhatapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 255. In 2010 there were 225 polling stations.

Extent:

45. Chhatapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Supaul district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Basantpur and Chhatapur. It shares an inter-state border with Supaul.

Chhatapur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Nepal adjoining seats: Nepal.

The total area covered by Chhatapur is 523.74 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Chhatapur is: 26°20'52.8"N 86°59'57.1"E.

