Chattarpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Chhatarpur): Radha Krishana Kishore of AJSU Leads

78. Chattarpur (Chhatarpur) (छतरपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Palamu (पलामू) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Palamu (पलामू) division. Chattarpur is part of 13. Palamu Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Castes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.25% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.47%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.5%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,63,302 eligible electors, of which 1,38,675 were male, 1,24,627 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Chattarpur, there are 4992 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 2442 are male, 2550 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 3097 voters in the 80+ age category and 3506 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Chattarpur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AJSU -- -- Radha Krishana Kishore LEADING CPI -- -- Janeshwar Ram JVMP -- -- Dharmendra Prakash Badal BJP -- -- Pushpa Devi BSP -- -- Birendra Kumar Paswan RJD -- -- Vijay Kumar PPOI(D) -- -- Awdesh Ram SP -- -- Naresh Kumar Bharti JSVP -- -- Vipul Paswan JD(U) -- -- Sudha Chaudhary JPJD -- -- Sumitra Paswan LJP -- -- Shashikant Kumar

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,40,087 eligible electors, of which 1,28,637 were male, 1,11,450 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,23,682.

Chattarpur has an elector sex ratio of 898.7.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Radha Krishna Kishore of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 5862 votes which was 4.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 30.6% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JDU won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 9,746 votes which was 10.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 28.23% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 78. Chattarpur Assembly segment of Palamu Lok Sabha constituency. Palamu Parliament seat was won by BJP's Vishnu Dayal Ram.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62.42%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 59.63%, while it was 40.94% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Phase 1 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 335 polling stations in 78. Chattarpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 257.

Extent: 78. Chattarpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Palamu district of Jharkhand: Chhatarpur and Patan police stations in Palamau Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Chattarpur is: 24.2335 84.2162.

