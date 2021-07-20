Chhattisgarh Family Consumes Poison After False Allegations of Theft

A man and his family tried to kill themselves in Jugdehi village of Dhamtari, Chattisgarh. Dilip Yadav and family took the drastic step after he was falsely accused of theft.The incident took place on July 19, Monday.

Neighbours rushed Dilip and family to the hospital. All the members of the family are currently admitted to a local hospital in Dhamtari district. The doctors are conducting the necessary scans and treatment. It is believed that Dilip and his family are stable at the moment.

Speaking to the reporters, Dilip’s daughter Damini said that a few days ago a theft case was registered in the local police station. Post which, villagers called in a meeting to find the culprit. After a few rounds of talk, all fingers were pointing at Dilip, she said.

Then, Police took Dilip in their custody for interrogation. Following the rounds of questioning by police, Dilip had started feeling really low, Daimini added.

Dilip was feeling stressed and that’s why he decided to end his life along with his family by consuming poison.

Meanwhile, no case has been registered against Dilip and family. It is believed that he tried to end his life after being accused of false allegations.

Dhamtari SP Praful Thakur has stated that Dilip was only summoned for questioning. They haven’t registered any case against him.

After learning about the incident, villages in the Dhamtari district have started to panic. It is believed that Dilip was pressured to take such a drastic step.

Police are investigating to check if there was any external pressure on Dilip to end his life.

