Chattisgarh Police Constable Admit Card 2018 Released at cgpolice.gov.in; Physical Efficiency Test Begin 26th April 2018

Chattisgarh Police Constable Admit Card 2018 for the Physical Test of CG Police Constable DEF Recruitment 2017 has been released on its official website - cgpolice.gov.in. Chattisgarh Police aims to recruit 2259 candidates via this recruitment drive. The Document Verification, Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test are scheduled to be organized from 26April 2018 across various districts of the state of Chattisgarh.The Admit Card will bear the date, time and venue allotted to candidates. Candidates who had applied for the D.E.F. CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT 2017-18 can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.cgpolice.gov.in/ Step 2 – Under Latest News tab, click on the notification that reads, ‘ Admit Card - Click here to download Admit Card of DEF Constable Recruitment 2017-18 Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number and Security Code, and click on SubmitStep 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further referenceCandidates can read through the official notification for the Document Verification, Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test schedule at the below mentioned url: