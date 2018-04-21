GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Contributor Content

Updated:April 21, 2018, 10:03 AM IST
Chattisgarh Police Constable Admit Card 2018 Released at cgpolice.gov.in; Physical Efficiency Test Begin 26th April 2018
Chattisgarh Police Constable Admit Card 2018 for the Physical Test of CG Police Constable DEF Recruitment 2017 has been released on its official website - cgpolice.gov.in. Chattisgarh Police aims to recruit 2259 candidates via this recruitment drive. The Document Verification, Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test are scheduled to be organized from 26th April 2018 across various districts of the state of Chattisgarh.

The Admit Card will bear the date, time and venue allotted to candidates. Candidates who had applied for the D.E.F. CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT 2017-18 can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:

How to download Chattisgarh Police Constable Admit Card 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.cgpolice.gov.in/

Step 2 – Under Latest News tab, click on the notification that reads, ‘Admit Card - Click here to download Admit Card of DEF Constable Recruitment 2017-18

Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number and Security Code, and click on Submit

Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://cgpolice.cgstate.gov.in/phq-web/phq/admitdownload/19042018

Candidates can read through the official notification for the Document Verification, Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test schedule at the below mentioned url:

http://www.cgpolice.gov.in/public/uploads/1524205635.pdf

| Edited by: Puja Menon
