Chattisgarh Youth Put Up Unique Demonstration On Road Safety In Korba District

The youth of Korba district of Chhattisgarh adopted a unique method of attracting the attention of the government towards dilapidated roads through songs and placards on Tuesday.

Unhappy with dilapidated roads and inaction from authorities, youngsters from Jan Sangathan decided to voice out against the district administration. They held a demonstration with placards and sang songs along with musical instruments.

“Das ka murga kahoge tho isa road paoge,” meaning if you eat a chicken for 10, you will get such a road, was one of the songs sung by the demonstrators.

Another song took a jibe at ‘votes for cash’ before election that are prevalent in some areas. “If you are sold for money and sari, you will get a road like this.”

They said that this is the fate of the streets when they sell votes, which is the strongest right of democracy.

“We are residents of Korba. For the last five-six years, we have been fighting for this city. The entire Korba district has become an island,” said Vishal Kelkar of Jan Sangathan.

Kelkar said that people can neither go to Bilaspur nor to Raipur from Korba.

“There is no treatment facility. If a patient has to be taken to Raipur, he dies on the way. It happened many times. We fought a lot for this, tried to improve the road, tried to do block roads. Since there was no response, we adopted this method,” he added.

The demonstration attracted people of the surrounding districts as the word spread quickly through social media.

Slogans such as ‘Mayor when the road will be made’, ‘Madam collector make the road’ were written on placards.

The population of the western region of Korba is especially troubled by the dilapidated roads. The road from Darri Dam to Dhyan Chand Chowk, the 800-metre road connecting the approach to the Gerwa Ghat bridge, and the road leading from Sarvamangala Temple to Kusmunda, all are said to have been in bad condition.

The Balgi, Bankimongra areas also reportedly have poor roads.

