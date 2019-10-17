Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Case of Cheating and Trespassing Lodged against Former Cricketer Manoj Prabhakar and Family

A senior police officer said the complainant, a woman who lives in London, has accused Prabhakar of illegally occupying her flat in an apartment in Delhi's Sarvapriya Vihar.

PTI

Updated:October 17, 2019, 10:53 PM IST
Case of Cheating and Trespassing Lodged against Former Cricketer Manoj Prabhakar and Family
File photo of Manoj Prabhakar

New Delhi: The Delhi Police registered a case of cheating and trespassing against former cricketer Manoj Prabhakar, his wife, son and two others on Thursday, officials said.

A senior police officer said that they had received a complaint from a woman, identified as Sandhya Sharma Pandit, who lives in London. The woman claimed she owns a flat on the second floor of an apartment in Sarvapriya Vihar in south Delhi. Prabhakar lives with his family on the first floor of the building. She alleged that Prabhakar broke into her house and illegally lodged his friend there.

In her complaint, the woman mentioned the flat was purchased from a builder in 1995 by her husband Laxmi Chand Pandit. The couple lived in the flat till 2006 before they shifted to London. Later, it was used by some of her relatives. In 2018, they vacated the flat and it had been locked since then.

According to the police, the woman said she was informed by neighbours that someone is staying in her flat. In September, she came to Delhi and when she tried to enter the flat, the occupant denied her entry.

"The woman claimed that when she tried to raised the issue, she was threatened with dire consequences. She claimed her flat was encroached upon by Prabhakar and others on the basis of forged documents," said the officer.

During initial investigation, the police found that Manoj Goyal, a property dealer who is also one of the accused in the case, has prepared forged papers and helped Prabhakar occupy the flat.

"After going through initial investigation, a case has been registered at Malviya Nagar police station. We will call Prabhakar for questioning," said a police officer.

Prabhakar has rejected the allegations made against him by the woman. The former cricketer said he has been living in the flat on the first floor for the past 23 years and has never seen the woman. "We do not know anything about the woman. I don't know who lives on the second floor," he said.

