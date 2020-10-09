INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Check Adulteration in Dairy Products During Festival Season, Says Rajasthan Health Minister to Officials

Representative image.

Representative image.

Samples of milk, ghee, sweets and other food items will be tested in laboratories at the divisional level, Sharma said.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Friday directed the officials to collect samples of dairy products for testing to check adulteration during the forthcoming festival season. He asked the officials to run a campaign against food adulteration and take strict action against wrongdoers.

Samples of milk, ghee, sweets and other food items will be tested in laboratories at the divisional level, Sharma said.

He said a special campaign will be launched from October 12-16 to check the quality of 'mawa' used as an ingredient in sweets.

Next Story
Loading