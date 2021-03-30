​Check Kerala Lottery Result for March 30 Today at 3 pm; Check Details Here

Kerala State Lottery Department organises seven daily lotteries throughout the week. On Tuesday, the lottery department conducts the Sthree Sakthi lottery.The results for the March 30, Sthree Sakthi SS 254 lottery game will be released by the lottery department at 3 pm. Those who have purchased the ticket for the same can visit the official website at www.keralalotteryresult.net post the declaration of the outcome. The Kerala State lottery games are conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Those who want to check the Kerala Lottery results and see if they are among the winners or not can follow these simple steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the homepage of the Kerala Lottery Department by clicking on the link — https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/ to check the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-254 result post its release

Step 2: Then, click on the option reading ‘Kerala Lottery Result 30.03.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS-254’

Step 3: As you will click on the link, the result will be displayed on the screen with the winners’ ticket number written on it

Step 4: Match the numbers mentioned on the winning list with your ticket number to see if you are one of the winners or not

The winners of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-254 lottery will be eligible for the following prizes offered by the lottery department:

First Prize – Rs 75 lakh

Second Prize – Rs 10 lakh

Third Prize – Rs 5,000

Fourth Prize – Rs 2,000

Fifth Prize – Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize – Rs 500

Seventh Prize – Rs 200

Eighth Prize – Rs 100

All the above prize winners will have to claim the money by visiting the lottery department. The winning ticket holders need to note that if the winning amount is up to Rs 1 lakh, then they can claim it from the district lottery office. While if the amount is between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, they will have to visit the office of the deputy director of the Kerala State Lottery Department. And for the prize money which is more than Rs 20 lakhs, only the director of the State lottery department should be visited.

Also, the winning amount will be handed only after a verification process and after tax deduction if applicable.

The lottery games organised by the Kerala Lottery Department on every single day of the week are Nirmal, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami. The tickets of the weekly lotteries can be purchased by paying Rs 40 per ticket. The lottery department also conducts four festival bumper draws whose tickets can be bought by paying between Rs 200 and Rs 300.