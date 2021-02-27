Check List of Hospitals Under PM-JAY And CHGS Where You Can Get Covid Vaccines from March 1

From March 1, normal citizens who have not yet been a part of the Centre’s Covid-19 vaccination drive so far, can also get inoculated against the deadly disease. Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the government said on Saturday as India prepares to vaccinate people aged above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities from March 1. The COVID-19 vaccine will be given free of cost at government hospitals, while people will need to pay for it at private facilities.

“Rs 250 will be the ceiling — Rs 150 cost of vaccine plus Rs 100 service charge. This arrangement will remain effective till further orders,” a government official said. The Union Health Ministry on Friday had said beneficiaries would be able to self-register in advance by downloading the Co-WIN 2.0 portal and through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu, which will show the government and private hospitals serving as COVID-19 vaccination centres (CVCs) with date and time of the available schedules. The beneficiary would be able to choose the CVC of his/her choice and book an appointment for vaccination, the ministry said.

States have given the freedom to use all private hospitals empanelled under the State Government Health Insurance Schemes as COVID vaccination centres. States can also use health facilities of all PSUs and all government health facilities as CVCs. Close to 10,000 hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY scheme and 687 under CGHS can be used by states as COVID vaccination centres.

Here’s where you can access the lists of hospitals to function as CVCs:

• The list of hospitals under PM-JAY: https://pmjay.gov.in/covid-vaccination-hospitals

• The list of hospitals under CHGS: https://pmjay.gov.in/covid-vaccination-hospitals

The list of comorbidities for the determination of vaccine: