Check Out the Complete List of Bank Holidays in Month of July

As we have entered in the month of July today, the banks will observe certain holidays, which will not be same across the country, except on Eid-ul-Fitr. Hence, it is advisable to keep the required cash handy in case of emergency services.







As per Hindu calendar, July 1 also marks the beginning of Chaturmas, or a period of four months. There will be a number of festivals celebrated during this time. If you are looking forward to celebrating these festivals, keep in mind about these bank holidays.







All the banks will observe certain holidays throughout the month; however, they might differ in each state. The major bank holiday for the month of July 2020 is Eid-ul-Fitr, while some other major regional festivals are Haryali Teej and Martyrs’ Day.







Here is a complete list of all the bank holidays in different states this month:







July 5 – Martyrs’ Day (Jammu and Kashmir)



July 6 – MHIP Day (Mizoram)



July 13 - Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday (Jammu and Kashmir)



July 13 - Bhanu Jayanti (Sikkim)



July 16 – Bonalu (Telangana)



July 17 – U Tirot Sing Day (Meghalaya)



July 23 – Haryali Teej (Punjab and Haryana)



July 27 – Kharchi Puja (Tripura)



July 31 – Eid-ul-Fitr/Baki-Id (All States)







Please note that while banks might remain close on the above-mentioned dates, the ATMs will be working. However, a few ATMs might not disburse cash, which is why it is always advised to withdraw some cash in advance.