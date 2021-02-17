Check Results of Shillong Teer Lottery Today; Know Details Here

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which organises the Shillong Teer lottery, will be releasing the results of the same on Wednesday in two parts. The results of the first round will be declared at 3:30 pm while after a gap of an hour i.e. at 4:30 pm the outcome of the second-round will be released. People who have the tickets can visit the official website www.meghalayateer.com to check the results of the Shillong Teer Lottery. There are 12 archery clubs associated with the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and Polo Ground in Shillong is the place where the arrows are being shot.

The tickets for the Shillong Teer Lottery can be bought by those who are interested in the game between 10 am and 3:30 pm. As there is no fixed price for the tickets, an amount ranging from Re 1 to Rs 100 can be paid to buy a single ticket.

People who win the Shillong Teer Lottery will take home a sum of Rs 80 for every correct bet in the first round whereas for each right Re 1 bet in the second round Rs 60 is being awarded. The association also gives a sum of Rs 4,000 per correct Re 1 bet to the person who wins both the rounds i.e. round 1 and round 2. The term Fourcast is used to describe such a situation.

The ticket holders need to make a correct guess about the number of arrows that can hit the target and then bet on a number between 0 to 99 to win the Shillong Teer Lottery. The rules followed in the game say that the total number of arrows shot in a round should mandatorily fall between 700 to 2000 and the height and distance of the target are fixed between 61 cm to 102 cm and 66 cm to 127 respectively.

The Shillong Teer Lottery is different from the other lotteries organised in the country as in other lottery games the winners are declared by conducting lucky draws.