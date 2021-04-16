Check Shillong Teer Lottery Results For April 16: Know The Prizes, Other Details Here

Archery- based Shillong Teer Lottery is a daily betting game organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association six days from Monday to Saturday. The winners of the game are decided on the basis of correct guesses made by them and not by lucky draws like in other lottery games organised in the country. Those who are interested can purchase the ticket for Shillong Teer from any authorised lottery shop between 10 am and 3:30 pm. The cost of the ticket varies from Re 1 to Rs 100.

Ticket holders of the Friday, April 16 lottery can check the results in two phases on the official website of the lottery department that is www.meghalayateer.com. The game is played in two rounds and for the first round, the result will be released at 4:15 pm. While for the second roundit will be declared at 5:15 pm.

Around 12 archery clubs participate in the game held at Polo Ground in Shillong. Ticket holders can participate in both rounds of the game. They will have to make the right guess of the number of arrows that are being shot to win the game.

Participants will have to bet on a number between 0 and 99 by guessing the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly. In round one 30 arrows each is being shot by 50 archers while they shoot 20 arrows each in round two.

Upon winning the first round the player receives Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet while for the second round the winners get Rs 60 for every correct Re 1 bet. Rs 4000 for every correct bet is also offered to those who win both the rounds of the lottery game.

To check the results the ticket holders will have to visit the official website of the State Lottery Department at www.meghalayateer.com after the declaration of the result. Post that, click on the link for the Shillong Teer lottery result from the homepage to get the result displayed on the screen.

