Check Shillong Teer Lottery Results for March 10; Here is the Process

Those who have purchased the tickets for the Shillong Teer Lottery can check the results on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, by going to the official website of the lottery department at www.meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is the organiser of the lottery, will release the results in two parts. At first, the results will be out at 3:30 pm for the first round, followed by the result of the second round at 4:30 pm. Those who are not aware of the location of the game can know that the lottery game is organised at Polo Ground in Shillong with the participation of 12 archery clubs in it.

One can avail the Shillong Teer tickets from any lottery shop present in the state by paying between Re 1 and Rs 100. The winners of the lottery games are usually decided based on lucky draws, however, in the Shillong Teer Lottery, the winners are determined based on the correct guesses made by the player guessing the number of arrows shot.

The participants arerequired to guess the number of arrows that are shot in two rounds by the ticket holders of the Shillong Teer Lottery for winning the game. According to the rules set by the lottery department, a maximum of 30 arrows and 20 arrows each should be shot in round one and round two, respectively, by 50 archers. Also, the number of arrows shot should mandatorily fall between 700 and 2000 in a round.

Winners of the first round are rewarded with Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet,while Rs 60 per Re 1 guess is received by the second round winners. The department also offers a special prize worth Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet to the person if he/she wins both the first and second round of the lottery. They refer to this situation by the name Fourcast.

This is how the ticket holders can check the results of the lottery:

Step 1: Go to the official website www.meghalayateer.com post the declaration of the result

Step 2: Click on the hyperlink of the result with the date March 10 provided on the homepage

Step 3: Results will be displayed post that on a new page