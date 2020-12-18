Check TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2020 Answer Key at tnusrbonline.org, Last Date of Objections Dec 23

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the common recruitment 2020 police constable prelims answer key at (tnusrbonline.org). Those who took the TNUSRB CR Police Constable prelims exam 2020 can check the answer key and calculate their probable scores. TNUSRB answer key 2020 is available in the pdf format, which candidates will have to download. If a candidate is not satisfied with any of the answers in the TNUSRB answer key, he/she can raise an objection to that by December 23, 2020, till 6 pm.

The official notification released by the board reads, "Any dispute/objection in Questions/Answers with documentary proof should be sent by post to Inspector General of Police/Member Secretary, TNUSRB, Old Commissioner Office campus, Egmore, Chennai-8".

Candidates are requested to submit their objections within the stipulated date and time as no applications will be entertained after that. The board will release the TNUSRB police constable prelims result 2020 after considering all the objections and challenges made in the TNUSRB police constable prelims answer key 2020. Candidates qualifying the TNUSRB police constable prelims examination 2020 will be called for physical measurement test/ physical efficiency round (PMT/PET) and Viva Voce for the final selection.

TNUSRB police constable recruitment exam answer key 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board at tnusrbonline.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, ‘Preliminary Answer Key’

Step 3: The TNUSRB Police constable preliminary exam answer key 2020 will open in PDF format

Step 4: Match your responses with those in the answer key and calculate your probable scores

Candidates can access the TNUSRB Police constable exam answer key 2020 directly by

clicking here CR-2020_Preliminary_Answer_Key.pdf (tnusrbonline.org)

TNSRUB announced the CR police constable recruitment 2020 to fill 10,906 vacancies for the posts of Gr.II police constable, Gr.II jail warders, and Firemen.