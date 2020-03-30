Check Vitals, Disinfect All Surfaces: Centre’s Diktat to Medical Workers Transporting Covid-19 Patients, Suspects

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has released a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed by medical technicians and ambulance workers when they are transporting a suspected or confirmed Covid-19 patient. The SOP details the preparation to be made for step-by-step management from the time an official call centre receives a call seeking an ambulance to the time the patient is admitted to the designated facility. It also includes measures to disinfect ambulances.

After receiving a call, the call centre has to first take down demographic details of the person and then ascertain if the person is a suspected Covid-19 patient based on symptoms such as fever, cough and breathlessness. The call centre is also instructed to take down details of any foreign travel or enquire if they are already in home quarantine as per the directions of authorities. The SOP states that call centres and ambulance services should always keep an updated list of available hospitals and beds for quarantine as well as isolation.

Based on the details of the mildness or severity of the patient, an ambulance, either one with advanced life support or basic life support, has to be dispatched. “However, please ensure that 102 ambulances should not be used for corona patients and should only be used for transporting pregnant women and sick infants,” the SOP stated.

The emergency medical technician (EMT) and driver of the ambulance visiting the caller have to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) while handling, managing and transporting the Covid-19 confirmed or suspected patient. After reaching the address of the caller, the EMT has to take down details of the caller once again, assess the person's condition and allow one caregiver to accompany the patient. In the ambulance, the patient's vitals have to be measured and, if required, oxygen support is to be provided.

The SOP stated that all surfaces that may have come in contact with the patient or materials contaminated during patient care, such as stretchers, rails, control panels, floors and work surfaces have to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. Disinfection has to be done using 1 per cent Sodium Hypochlorite solution.

