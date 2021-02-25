Check West Bengal 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' Lottery Results Today at 4 pm, Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The results for the weekly lottery draw ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' will be released by the West Bengal Lottery Department on Thursday, February 25. Those who have bought the tickets can check their results on the official website- www.lotterysambad.comat 4 pm. Also, ticket holders will have to match the winning ticket numbers mentioned in the list displayed on the screen with that of their numbers to see if they are one of the lucky winners or not.

One can follow the below-mentioned steps to check the results:

Step 1: First of all you will have to visit the official website of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery by clicking on the link- lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm.

Step 2: You will then have to click on the PDF file mentioned as 'Lottery Sambad Result 25.02.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ next to the ‘4:00 PM’ option on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be able to see the winning list displayed on a new page where you will be directed after you click on the link provided in step 2.

Step 4: At last, cross-check the ticket numbers to see if you are one of the lucky winners or not.

There are five prizes awarded to the lucky winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery along with a consolation prize. The first prize winner gets a massive amount of Rs 50 lakh followed by Rs 9,000 awarded to the second prize winner of the lottery. The third, fourth, fifth and consolation prize comprises Rs 5,000, Rs 250, Rs 120, Rs 1,000 respectively.

The winning ticket holders will have to submit their ticket along with the identity proof to the state lottery office within 30 days of the declaration of the result. The submission is done to enable the lottery office to start a verification process.

After the successful conduction of the verification process only the winners will receive the prize money. The winners of the lottery game also need to note that they will be awarded the winning amount only after proper tax deduction if it falls under the tax bracket.

Different lottery games are being rolled out by the West Bengal Lottery Department throughout the seven days of the week. Here is the list:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damod

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati