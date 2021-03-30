Check West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery Result Today at 4pm; See Prizes Here

Ticket holders the West Bengal’s Tuesday lottery ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ can check the results of the same on West Bengal Lottery Department website at www.lotterysambadresult.in on March 30. The results will be announced at 4 pm. The state lottery department organises seven daily lotteries every week and a single ticket for the same can be bought at Rs 6. Players who have purchased the tickets for Tuesday Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery can check the results by following these below mentioned simple steps:

Step 1: Access the homepage of the lottery department by clicking the link- lotterysambadresult.in post declaration of the result.

Step 2: From the homepage, click on the option reading ‘Lottery Sambad Result 30.03.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’.

Step 3: Post the click a new page will be displayed on the screen with a category-wise winning list.

Step 4: See if your ticket number has been mentioned on the winning list or not.

If you are one of the lucky winners of the lottery game you can win the following prize amount given by the lottery department.

First Prize: Rs 50 Lakh

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 500

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Winning ticket holders of the Tuesday lottery game will have to visit the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize money within 30 days from the declaration of the result. While visiting the lottery office they need to carry valid identity proof and their lottery ticket for verification purposes.

The winners will be handed the amount post the verification process is complete and also after tax deductions if applicable.

Those who could not win any prize this time can buy tickets for any other weekly lottery organised by the lottery department. Check the list below:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati