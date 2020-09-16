Check Your PAN Card Status Using These Easy Online Methods

Since the digitalisation of India, it has become quite easy and accessible in completing what used-to-be long paperwork process. PAN or Permanent Account Number is a unique identification number to identify a taxpayer in India.

Checking or tracking the PAN card status is quite a short and simple process these days. Here are some of the ways to check pan status online:

Using PAN or Coupon Number on UTI website

Step 1: Go to https://www.trackpan.utiitsl.com/PANONLINE/#forward

Step 2: Enter your application coupon number or 10 digit PAN Number

Step 3: Enter your Date of Birth

Step 4: Enter the Captcha Code for PAN Card transaction Status

Step 5: Then, click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 6: Your PAN Card transaction status will appear on the screen

Using the name and date of birth

Step 1: Go the official website of Income Tax E-Filing at https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

Step 2: Select ‘Verify your PAN Details’ from the section ‘Quick Links’

Step 3: Enter the details, mentioned i.e. your PAN Number, Full Name, Date of Birth

Step 4: Select the status as ‘applicable’

Step 5: Enter the Captcha code

Step 6: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 7: A new page will appear on the screen showing the details your PAN status.

Using a phone call

The PAN Card Status can be check by calling up a mobile number/ telephone no of the call centre of TIN on 020-27218080. It is followed by providing the 15-digit acknowledgement number to know the status of the pan card.

Using SMS/ message

You can also check your PAN card status by using SMS. Send an SMS ‘NSDLPAN’ with the 15-digit acknowledgement number to ‘57575’. You will receive an SMS regarding your PAN Card Status.

Using Aadhaar Card Number

Step 1: Visit the official website Income Tax Department

Step 2: Click on the ‘check pan status’

Step 3: Then enter your 12-digit Aadhaar Number

Step 4: Enter the Captcha Code

Step 5: Enter the ‘Submit’ button

The status of your PAN Card will be shown on the screen.