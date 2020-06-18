Checking Influx of People Into State May Have Stemmed Virus Spread: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said the state should have checked the entry of outsiders in order to control the spread of coronavirus.

"Had we controlled the influx of those coming from other states, Karnataka would have tackled the virus better,"



the chief minister said on the occasion of Mask Day.

He was, however, optimistic of the state being in a good position to control the disease.

"We have not lost much time. We all have to cautiously contribute to contain the virus," he said.

He emphasised on wearing of masks, washing hands with soap, usage of sanitisers, maintaining social distancing and other norms to check coronavirus.

The Chief Minister said masks and personal hygiene have become part of life.

While lauding the administration staff, policemen, medical fraternity and Asha workers for working round the clock in containing the spread of the infection, he said the state government has provided essential medical equipment to the COVID-19 warriors.

Yediyurappa thanked ministers, officials, cricketer Anil Kumble, Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar and others for taking part in observing the Mask Day.