Checkout Railways' First Economic AC 3-Tier Coach With Aircraft-Style Luxury and Everything Swanky

Indian Railways rolled out its first air conditioned three-tier economy class coach which is being touted by the ministry to be "synonymous with the cheapest and best AC travel in the world".

These coaches, officials said, will be "economical" and in between the current AC three-tier and non-AC sleeper class.

This LHB coach was rolled out from Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala to Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) Lucknow for the upcoming trial.

The design of the coach includes high voltage electric switchgear below the frame and redesigning the AC ducting to provide individual vents for each berth. The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators with night lights and luminescent berth numbers.

The coach also has an improved and modular design of seats and berths, foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, injury free spaces and holders for water bottles, mobile phones and magazines.

Individual reading lights and mobile charging points are provided for each berth in addition to the standard sockets.

Additional berths have been provided in the coach as the number of berths in the new coach has been increased from 72 to 83.

Each coach is also provided with a wider toilet entry door and an additional disabled friendly toilet entry door.

For accessing the middle and upper berths, a new ergonomically improved design of ladder has been provided. There is also more headroom in the middle and upper berths.

Public address and passenger information systems have been installed as part of passenger facilities.

The fire safety has also been improved by ensuring compliance to the world benchmark of EN45545-2 HL3 for materials.