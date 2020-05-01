Checkposts in Vellore to Screen In-bound Migrant Workers for Coronavirus

Vellore: With the Centre giving nod for movement of migrant workers and others stranded during lockdown, as many as 14 checkposts have been set up in this northern district in Tamil Nadu to screen people who might return home from neighbouring states, officials said on Friday.

A large number of people, mostly construction workers, from the district go to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka for employment.

Authorities here said the workers returning to their home towns and villages in the district will be screened for coronavirus in the checkposts in border areas in Vellore, Anaicut, Katpadi, Gudiyattam and Pernament talks.

The workers will be screened for the contagion in checkposts by medical teams and after the outcome of test results, they will be sent to their respective hometowns, they said.

Till such time the results were out, the workers were expected to be housed in government facilities identified by authorities.

All village administrative officers, panchayat officials and the public have been requested to keep a watch on people arriving from other districts or states and report it to authorities so that appropriate follow up action can be pursued, they added.

