Cheered by Hundreds, Chennai Couple Gets Married at Anti-CAA Protest Site

Sumaya and Sahinshah were a bit hesitant about the wedding date as protests intensified after the Friday incident, but their friends and family members -- who are also participating in the ongoing protests -- convinced them to get married as per schedule.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:February 17, 2020, 2:50 PM IST
Chennai: A Chennai-based couple tied the knot at an Anti-CAA protest venue on Monday morning, three days after Chennai Police lathi-charged the protesters.

Sumaya and Sahinshah, who had been participating in the protests since Friday, were a bit hesitant about the wedding date as protests intensified after the Friday incident, but their friends and family members -- who are also participating in the ongoing protests -- convinced the couple to get married as per schedule.

Hundreds have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for four consecutive days in Washermanpet in North Chennai and have decided to continue protests till the Tamil Nadu government moves a resolution against the Act.

The protests by hundreds of Muslims began in a peaceful manner but turned violent after a few hours. Chennai police resorted to lathi-charge late on Friday night to disperse anti-CAA protesters after two women officers were injured in a clash with the agitators. The police action triggered demonstrations across cities, largely by a multitude of Muslim groups.

Incensed by police action, protesters gathered to seek their release and allow peaceful protests. Police forces suggest stones were hurled by protesters, triggering need for use of "mild force."

Since then, protests have continued in Washermanpet and protesters say their fight against CAA will not end anytime soon.

