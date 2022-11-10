Cheetahs Freddie and Elton Kill Again: Why Their Second Hunt is Significant | News18 Explains

Freddie and Elton have killed again. The two cheetah brothers at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh completed their second successful hunt late on Wednesday. Forest officials in Madhya Pradesh said the two had killed a chital, or spotted deer, like the one on their first hunt reported on Monday.

While the news of the first kill prompted even Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer congratulations, their second one is far more significant. It is normal for a carnivore like cheetah to hunt and kill, and forest officials heaved a sigh of relief that in doing so for a second time in three days, the big cats finally seem to be adapting well to their surroundings.

This also shows that India’s ambitious Rs 96-crore cheetah reintroduction project, touted as the world’s first such relocation of a large carnivore across continents, is more or less on the road to success. The eight cheetahs from Namibia arrived in Madhya Pradesh on September 17, and have since been monitored constantly to gauge how they are adapting to their new habitat, as well as to check on their safety.

What are forest officials saying about the latest kill?

According to a report published by The Indian Express, brothers Freddie and Elton made their second kill late on Wednesday. This was three days after their first kill, which took place on Sunday but was reported on Monday.

According to forest officials, cheetahs kill once every two to three days, and the tracking and monitoring teams were waiting to see if the brothers will be hunting again after their first kill three days ago.

“Considering that they (cheetahs) kill every two to three days, we were expecting them to make another kill soon. The monitoring team had also spotted them making a chase last evening,” a forest official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The animals are being tracked using a Very High Frequency (VHF) satellite collar, and a monitoring team spotted the kill early in the morning. The IE report states that the cheetahs had finished off about 25 to 30 kg of meat from the last chital they killed. Cheetahs eat their prey within two hours of hunting, a forest official said.

Forest officials said this appetite and hunting behaviour showed they were thriving in the wild. Freddie and Elton are the first two cheetahs to be released from their quarantine enclosures where they were put after their long travel of 8,000 km over the Indian Ocean two months ago.

The two males made their first kill within 24 hours of their release from the quarantine area to a larger acclimatisation enclosure. The two successful hunts by the cheetahs on moving to the larger enclosure has also allayed the park management’s concerns about their prey hunting ability.

What were they doing all this while?

The cheetahs – Freddie and Alton – were the first pair to be released into the larger enclosure after being quarantined since September 17. The new area is spread over 98 hectares and has been dotted with prey such as the chital. It has also been fenced in so that the new animals feel safe and other predators cannot enter the area.

Once they were brought to India and released, the two brothers along with the other six cheetahs were housed in six ‘bomas’ (enclosures), two of which are 50 m x 30 m, while the rest four measured 25 sq m in area. They were provided buffalo meat, forest officials said.

As per initial plans, the cheetahs – named Freddie, Elton, Savannah, Sasha, Obaan, Asha, Tbilisi and Siyaya – were to be kept in quarantine for a month.

According to international norms, wild animals must be kept in quarantine for a month to check the spread of any infection before and after their translocation to another country, as per experts.

What comes next?

The other six cheetahs will also be released (in the acclimatisation enclosure) in a phased manner, he said. The eight cheetahs – five females and three males in the age group of 30-66 months – were released in the dedicated quarantine zones in the KNP on September 17 at a function by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, heralding the return of the big cats to India 70 years after they were declared extinct in the country.

The last cheetah died in India in Koriya district in present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947 and the species was declared extinct in 1952.

(With PTI inputs)

