Chemical Poured On Three Sisters Sleeping On Their Roof In UP

Gonda: Three sisters suffered burn injuries allegedly when someone poured a chemical on them while they were sleeping on the roof of their house in Paksa village, police said on Tuesday. The three are undergoing treatment at the district hospital and they are out of danger, according to doctors.

Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the incident took place on Monday night when they were sleeping on the roof of their house. An unknown person poured a chemical on the eldest girl Khusbu (17) and some of it fell on her younger sisters — Komal (7) and Muskaan (5) — who were also sleeping with her.

To a question on whether it was an acid attack, the SP said, “The chemical used in the attack is yet to be ascertained. It will be clear after a probe by experts.” He said it was suspected that a person living in the vicinity had committed this crime. “A case has been registered against unknown persons and the guilty will be arrested soon,” the SP said. Senior police officials along with a dog squad and forensic team reached the spot to gather evidence.

