Chenab Rail Bridge, World’s Tallest, Set for ‘Golden’ Launch. A Look at Superhuman Feats Along the Way

Construction of bridges is always risky business. But when the bridge is hoisted 359 metres above a treacherous riverbed and is exposed to gale-force winds between rugged mountain valleys, it’s a different ballgame altogether. And when the bridge is meant to be highest such in the world, the slightest slip could be catastrophic.

It is for these reasons that the Chenab railway bridge — which will be the highest single-arch railway bridge in the world — is a unique example in modern engineering. The ‘golden joint’ of the bridge is set to be launched on Saturday. The railway bridge, which is 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower, has been constructed by Mumbai-based infrastructure major Afcons and is part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project carried out by Northern Railways at an estimated cost of Rs 28,000 crore.

Among factors like viability, aesthetics, innovation, technology and geography that invoke awe and fear for the mega project, the most potent one is the risk to human life. Few would dare to imagine venture into, let alone work, at such impossible heights, battling extreme winters, torrential rains and excruciating summers. But Afcons’ engineers have overcome the odds.

While everything about the Chenab Railway Bridge project is extreme and unique in nature, arch erection is critical due to its intricate design and geometry. The erection of the mammoth segments (weighing 34 MT) is done with the help of the world’s tallest cable crane.

Here’s a look at some of the challenges involved in arch-erection that make it an extremely dangerous task:

Dependency on Cable Crane: The cable crane is the backbone, and, the only source of erection activity in the project due to its location and height. Cable crane operations, however, get impacted due to heavy rains, gale-force winds, thunderstorm and lightning which affect arch-erection productivity. So, proper planning and time-bound activity is of utmost importance

The cable crane is the backbone, and, the only source of erection activity in the project due to its location and height. Cable crane operations, however, get impacted due to heavy rains, gale-force winds, thunderstorm and lightning which affect arch-erection productivity. So, proper planning and time-bound activity is of utmost importance Alignment of Erected Segments: Alignment of arch segments is very important for controlling geometry of the arch. This involves meticulous and regular survey during erection of arch segments. Temperature and wind-monitoring are crucial during erection and survey. Surveys are done early in the morning to avoid temperature variation. Arch-erection cannot be done if wind speed exceeds 15 metres per second

Alignment of arch segments is very important for controlling geometry of the arch. This involves meticulous and regular survey during erection of arch segments. Temperature and wind-monitoring are crucial during erection and survey. Surveys are done early in the morning to avoid temperature variation. Arch-erection cannot be done if wind speed exceeds 15 metres per second Unpredictable Weather: Due to unpredictable climate at a higher altitude, the arch-erection activity is always fraught with dangers. To mitigate the risk, adequate safety measures are adopted with additional activity time accounted for each arch-erection. The hostile climate is a clear and present danger for engineers

Due to unpredictable climate at a higher altitude, the arch-erection activity is always fraught with dangers. To mitigate the risk, adequate safety measures are adopted with additional activity time accounted for each arch-erection. The hostile climate is a clear and present danger for engineers Erection of Temporary Structures: Besides arch-erection, time-taking activities like frequent shifting of platform for each erected segment, and, providing scaffolding arrangement for bolting and torquing are repetitive events for every arch erected

Besides arch-erection, time-taking activities like frequent shifting of platform for each erected segment, and, providing scaffolding arrangement for bolting and torquing are repetitive events for every arch erected Transportation of Wind Bracings: Transportation and shifting of wind bracing to erection location is a challenging task due to its length and weight. The uneven mountainous terrain makes transportation of the wind bracings extremely difficult

Transportation and shifting of wind bracing to erection location is a challenging task due to its length and weight. The uneven mountainous terrain makes transportation of the wind bracings extremely difficult Erection of Wind Bracing: Before erection of wind bracing, platforms must be provided at the location for ease of erection with proper safety measures. Pre-assembly must be done with required degree of inclination to erect as per the required geometry. Accordingly, arrangements must be made for lifting of wind bracings. After erection, in-situ welding is done at required locations which is a difficult activity under windy conditions

Before erection of wind bracing, platforms must be provided at the location for ease of erection with proper safety measures. Pre-assembly must be done with required degree of inclination to erect as per the required geometry. Accordingly, arrangements must be made for lifting of wind bracings. After erection, in-situ welding is done at required locations which is a difficult activity under windy conditions Trial Assembly of Arch Segments: Before arch-erection, the geometry (stress less) at ground level is checked so that any modification, or, alteration can be done on ground before erection. It’s extremely difficult and risky to rectify errors at such precarious heights after erection

Before arch-erection, the geometry (stress less) at ground level is checked so that any modification, or, alteration can be done on ground before erection. It’s extremely difficult and risky to rectify errors at such precarious heights after erection Erection of Split Segments in Multiple Lifts: Erection of such segments is one of the most difficult tasks due to involvement of multiple arrangements which includes platform erection and lifting arrangements. Due to eccentricity in loading of split segment, special lifting arrangements must be made

Erection of such segments is one of the most difficult tasks due to involvement of multiple arrangements which includes platform erection and lifting arrangements. Due to eccentricity in loading of split segment, special lifting arrangements must be made Torquing of HSFG Bolts: Torquing plays a vital role in erection of arch. Shifting of equipment for torquing at such height and location is challenging and consumes time. Working at such elevations is very risky and needs specialised teams and platforms with safety measures in place. It is impossible to retrieve any HSFG bolt if it unfortunately slips and falls into the river from such height

Torquing plays a vital role in erection of arch. Shifting of equipment for torquing at such height and location is challenging and consumes time. Working at such elevations is very risky and needs specialised teams and platforms with safety measures in place. It is impossible to retrieve any HSFG bolt if it unfortunately slips and falls into the river from such height Stay Cable to Hold Cantilever Arch: The stay cable is a vital part of arch erection. Stay cables are used for controlling the arch erection activity by using temporary steel piers (erected on permanent piers) and foundation on both sides of the valley. This is done for the first time in Afcons

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here