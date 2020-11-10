Chenari Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Chenari (Chanari) (चेनारी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Rohtas district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Rohtas. Chenari is part of 34. Sasaram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.7%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.37%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,97,682 eligible electors, of which 1,57,577 were male, 1,39,208 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,77,549 eligible electors, of which 1,50,693 were male, 1,26,853 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,37,704 eligible electors, of which 1,28,333 were male, 1,09,371 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chenari in 2015 was 330. In 2010, there were 170.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Lalan Paswan of BLSP won in this seat by defeating Mangal Ram of INC by a margin of 9,781 votes which was 6.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BLSP had a vote share of 45.11% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Shyam Bihari Ram of JDU won in this seat defeating Lalan Pasawan of RJD by a margin of 2,901 votes which was 2.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 35.16% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 207. Chenari Assembly segment of Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Chhedi Paswan won the Sasaram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sasaram Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Chenari are: Ashok Kumar (JDU), Ashutosh Singh (NCP), Rajesh Kumar Gupta (RJD), Rameshwar Prasad (LJP), Ajay Kumar Singh (SYVP), Arvind Singh (RSMD), Arun Kumar (HSJP), Jagtendu Kumar (RSSD), Badal Kumar (BMP), Yamuna Choudhary (AIMF), Rajiv Ranjan Kumar (BSLP), Laxmi Devi (PSS), Amla Tripathi (IND), Uday Amar Singh (IND), Urmila Kunwar (IND), Deen Dayal Singh (IND), Muneshwar Gupta (IND), Ram Sagar Diwedy (IND), Satyanand Kumar (IND), Satyendra Kumar Satya (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.98%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 54.5%, while it was 53.35% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 306 polling stations in 207. Chenari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 283. In 2010 there were 266 polling stations.

Extent:

207. Chenari constituency comprises of the following areas of Rohtas district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Nauhatta, Rohtas and Chenari; Gram Panchayats Alampur, Raipurchor, Karup, Konki, Kumahu, Mohammadpur, Nad, Sikraur, Sheosagar, Sonahar and Uloh of Sheosagar Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Rohtas.

Chenari seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Jharkhand adjoining seats: Jharkhand.

The total area covered by Chenari is 1156.43 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Chenari is: 24°43'55.6"N 83°51'03.2"E.

