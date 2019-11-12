Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

'Chennai-Andaman Submarine Cable System Project to be Completed by 2020'

On the current status of the project, the submarine cable and repeaters cable have been manufactured and it will take another one year to be completed, Atushi Kuwahara, Head of Administration, Submarine Network Division, NEC Corporation said.

PTI

Updated:November 12, 2019, 4:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Chennai-Andaman Submarine Cable System Project to be Completed by 2020'
Representative Image

Tokyo: The Chennai-Andaman and Nicobar Islands (CANI) submarine cable systems project is expected to be completed by 2020, an official of the Japan-based NEC Corporation, the company implementing the 2,300 km long undersea project, said.

A submarine communications cable is a cable laid on the seabed between land-based stations to transmit telecommunication signals across stretches of ocean and sea.

Earlier, the state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited had placed an order with NEC Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. (NECTI) to design, engineer, supply, install, test and implement an optical submarine cable system connecting Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai and the union territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands (A&N Islands) in the Bay of Bengal.

NEC Corporation, the parent company of NECTI, will manufacture the optical submarine cable at its facility in Japan and provide technical assistance during the turnkey implementation, Atushi Kuwahara, Head of Administration, Submarine Network Division, NEC Corporation told PTI in Tokyo.

On the current status of the project, he said the submarine cable and repeaters cable have been manufactured and it will take another one year to be completed.

Now what is left is "cable loading, cable laying (done by ship), CLS installation and commissioning tests. This will be the first landing of cable in the islands," he said, adding that it will allow residents and tourists to connect with the rest of the world using high speed internet services.

Kuwahara, however, did not disclose the total value of the project.

Compared to satellites, using internet connection through submarine cables is more reliable, cost efficient and of large capacity, he said, adding that it is best for telecom infrastructure, applications like HD TV, high speed internet, data transmission, high speed mobile terminals, among others.

"The cable system will provide the A&N Islands with sufficient bandwidth for supporting voice and data connectivity that enable the implementation of e-governance initiatives, such as the establishment of enterprises and e-commerce facilities," as per NEC Corporation.

"The system will also assist educational institutes in sharing knowledge and will play a significant role in driving the "Digital India" vision, a campaign launched by the Government of India to ensure that government services are made available to citizens electronically," according to the company.

Speaking on the importance of the project, the official said once completed, it will open the gateway to Southeast Asian markets for the company.

Besides CANI, the company is undertaking two more cable projects — 3,500-km long Hong Kong-Guam (HK-G) cable system project and 9,500-km long Japan-Guam-Hong Kong (JGA) project — he said.

NEC Corporation has over 98,000 employees and operations in public, enterprise, telecom carrier, system platform and various other sectors in over 168 countries and territories, including India

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram