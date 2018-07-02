English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Chennai Bank Refuses to Return Customer's Gold Over Re 1 Loan Default
In a petition, C Kumar, a member of the Pallavaram branch of Kancheepuram Central Cooperative Bank, submitted that he had been running from pillar to post for the past five years to get back the jewels worth around Rs 3.50 lakh and sought a direction to the bank to return them.
Indian Paise. Image for representation only. (Reuters)
Chennai: Claiming a default of Re 1 in repayment of a loan, a co-operative bank here has allegedly refused to return 138 grams of gold jewels pledged for the loan, prompting the customer to move the Madras High Court for relief.
In a petition, C Kumar, a member of the Pallavaram branch of Kancheepuram Central Cooperative Bank, submitted that he had been running from pillar to post for the past five years to get back the jewels worth around Rs 3.50 lakh and sought a direction to the bank to return them.
When the plea came up for hearing on Friday, Justice T Raja recorded the petitioner's counsel submissions Sathyan and directed the government advocate to get instructions from the authorities within two weeks.
The petitioner said he had taken a loan of Rs 1.23 lakh from the bank by pledging 131 grams of gold jewellery on April 6, 2010.
In between, he took two fresh loans totalling Rs 1.65 lakh by pledging a total of 138 grams of gold.
On March 28,2011, he closed the first loan by settling the amount along with interest and redeemed the 131 grams of jewels.
He repaid the two other loans also shortly thereafter, but the bank refused to return the jewels saying there was a balance of Re 1 in each of the loans.
Petitioners counsel M Sathyan said even after repeated requests by the petitioner, the bank refused to release the jewellery or accept payment of pending Re 1 for each account.
The petitioner submitted that he nurtured a doubt with regard to the safety of his jewels
Also Watch
In a petition, C Kumar, a member of the Pallavaram branch of Kancheepuram Central Cooperative Bank, submitted that he had been running from pillar to post for the past five years to get back the jewels worth around Rs 3.50 lakh and sought a direction to the bank to return them.
When the plea came up for hearing on Friday, Justice T Raja recorded the petitioner's counsel submissions Sathyan and directed the government advocate to get instructions from the authorities within two weeks.
The petitioner said he had taken a loan of Rs 1.23 lakh from the bank by pledging 131 grams of gold jewellery on April 6, 2010.
In between, he took two fresh loans totalling Rs 1.65 lakh by pledging a total of 138 grams of gold.
On March 28,2011, he closed the first loan by settling the amount along with interest and redeemed the 131 grams of jewels.
He repaid the two other loans also shortly thereafter, but the bank refused to return the jewels saying there was a balance of Re 1 in each of the loans.
Petitioners counsel M Sathyan said even after repeated requests by the petitioner, the bank refused to release the jewellery or accept payment of pending Re 1 for each account.
The petitioner submitted that he nurtured a doubt with regard to the safety of his jewels
Also Watch
-
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia Stun Spain to Enter Quarters — Relive the Goals & Winning Moment
- Sarfraz Ahmed Wants Pakistan to Focus on Playing Positive Cricket, Not Rankings
- Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra Shoot a Special Song for Student of the Year 2
- Sanju: Dhanush Is All Praise For Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor Efforts
- Fewer Toilets, Insensitive Staff and Unsafe Transport: Are Schools Failing Our Girls?