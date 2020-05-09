Chennai-Based Ayurvedic Pharmacist Dies After Drinking Formula He Prepared to ‘Cure’ Coronavirus

A pharmacist-cum-production manager of a Chennai-based Ayurvedic product company died after consuming a corrosive chemical he had prepared as “cure” for coronavirus.

The 47-year-old, who was a qualified ophthamologist and worked with Sujatha Biotech, an Ayurvedic and herbal products company, was rushed to a hospital when he fainted soon after ingesting the chemical component.

The pharmacist, K.Sivanesan, 47, of Perungudi, was with Chennai-based Sujatha Biotech, an Ayurvedic and herbal products company which was founded 30 years ago. It has a plant in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, where Sivanesan was working. Sivanesan had devised formulas of various products and used to visit his managing director Dr. Rajkumar frequently in the city.

The managing director and owner of the company, Dr Raj Kumar, 67, also consumed the chemical formula. “Both the employee and the owner consumed the mixture and developed health problems. The owner’s condition is stable now,” an officer probing the case was quoted as telling Indian Express.

“They seem to have had a belief that the mixture may be used for COVID-19 treatment and to improve platelet count in the body. As both of them developed problems, they were rushed to a private hospital where Sivanesan died around 8 pm on Thursday,” the officer said.

According to police, Sivanesan and Raj Kumar met on Thursday in order to make a medicine using Nitric Oxide and Sodium Nitrate as a possible treatment for Covid-19. They hoped that the company would make huge profits if they succeeded. During the experiment, both of them reportedly consumed Sodium Hydrate which used in soaps and petroleum refining.

Sivanesan was rushed to a private hospital in T.Nagar but declared dead on arrival. His body was later sent for post-mortem.

