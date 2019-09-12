Chennai Businesswoman Reeta Lankalingam, Joint MD of Lanson Group, Found Dead at Residence

Chennai: Businesswoman Reeta Lankalingam, who was the Joint Managing Director of the Lanson Group, was found hanging at her residence in Nungambakkam here on Thursday.

Lanson is the Tamil Nadu dealer of car manufacturer Toyota.

The incident came to light when one of the supervisors went to the 49-year-old's residence on Thursday morning and did not get any response. He then alerted her husband and the police.

When the police officials reached the spot and broke open the door, they found her hanging from the ceiling. The body was taken to Kilpauk Medical College for a post-mortem.

Lankalingam's husband, who is the Managing Director of the company, was not at the residence when the incident took place, said police sources.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are conducting an investigation. No suicide note was recovered, they said.

After preliminary investigation, a police source said it appears that a rift between Lankalingam and her husband had prompted her to end her life. She is survived by her husband and two children.

