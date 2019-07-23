Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Chennai College Students Brandishing Sickle Caught on Camera Chasing Another Group, 7 Injured

Police sources said the fight between the two groups of Pachaiyappa's College broke out after each wanted to prove they will head the MTC bus route. A bunch of students have been detained and an investigation is on, they added.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:July 23, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chennai College Students Brandishing Sickle Caught on Camera Chasing Another Group, 7 Injured
CCTV footage shows a group of students running down the streets in Chennai on Tuesday.
Loading...

Chennai: At least seven people were injured in a fight in broad daylight between two groups of students in Chennai's Arumbakkam area on Tuesday. Students of Pachaiyappa's College were seen attacking another group of students from their college using sickles and the entire incident was caught on camera.

The video shows a few students, with a weapon in hand, chasing others. The group is then seen heading to a Madras Transport Corporation (MTC) bus and shouting at passengers inside. The bus stops and a few passengers are seen getting off even as the incident continued. The traffic then comes to a halt, with bystanders watching on.

Police sources privy to the investigation said the fight broke out between two groups of the college after each wanted to prove they will head the MTC bus route. A bunch of students have been detained and an investigation is on, they added.

Students of Pachaiyappa's have created controversies in the past as well. In June 2019, students from the college celebrated ‘Bus day’. In a video that went viral on social media, a few students perched atop a bus were seen falling down. Seventeen students later were booked by the police for creating public nuisance and unlawful assembly. The police had also taken an undertaking from their families that the students will not repeat such activities.

Police officials had also distributed pamphlets warning students from the college to avoid participating in unlawful activities.

Last year, at least four students were detained for carrying weapons and threatening the public on a moving train. A video showing students carrying metal roads and standing on the train's footboard, threatening the public, had gone viral.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram