Chennai College Suspends 2 Students Caught Brandishing Sickle on Camera and Chasing Another Gang

Chennai: A day after seven people were injured in a fight between two groups of students from Pachaiyappa’s College in the city’s Arumbakkam area, the college management suspended two students who were seen using sickles while attacking others.

Issuing a statement, college principal P Arulmozhichelvan said, “It has been brought to the notice of the undersigned by the police authorities that two students have indulged in gross violence and group clash with weapons at Arumbakkam on Tuesday around 1pm. It has been decided at a meeting of heads and deputy heads that the two students will placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry. They should not enter the campus, without the permission of the principal.”

A video of Tuesday’s clash showed a few students chasing others with weapons in their hands. The gang is then seen heading to a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus and shouting at passengers inside. The bus stops and a few passengers are seen getting off and traffic comes to a halt with onlookers around.

Sources said the fight broke out between two groups of the college over heading the MTC bus route. Police have detained some students and a probe is underway.

Only a month ago, some students of the college, while celebrating, ‘bus day’, perched atop a bus and were seen falling down from it. A video of the act had gone viral on social media. Seventeen students later were booked by police for creating public nuisance and unlawful assembly.

An undertaking had also been taken from their families that the students would not repeat such activities. Police officers had also distributed pamphlets warning students of the college to avoid participating in unlawful activities.

Last year, at least four students were detained for carrying weapons and threatening public on a moving train. A video showing students carrying metal roads and standing on the train’s footboard and issuing threats were circulated in the social media.