Chennai College Suspends 2 Students Caught Brandishing Sickle on Camera and Chasing Another Gang
Sources said the fight broke out between two groups of the college over heading the MTC bus route. Police have detained some students and a probe is underway.
CCTV footage shows a group of students running down the streets in Chennai on Tuesday.
Chennai: A day after seven people were injured in a fight between two groups of students from Pachaiyappa’s College in the city’s Arumbakkam area, the college management suspended two students who were seen using sickles while attacking others.
Issuing a statement, college principal P Arulmozhichelvan said, “It has been brought to the notice of the undersigned by the police authorities that two students have indulged in gross violence and group clash with weapons at Arumbakkam on Tuesday around 1pm. It has been decided at a meeting of heads and deputy heads that the two students will placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry. They should not enter the campus, without the permission of the principal.”
A video of Tuesday’s clash showed a few students chasing others with weapons in their hands. The gang is then seen heading to a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus and shouting at passengers inside. The bus stops and a few passengers are seen getting off and traffic comes to a halt with onlookers around.
Sources said the fight broke out between two groups of the college over heading the MTC bus route. Police have detained some students and a probe is underway.
Only a month ago, some students of the college, while celebrating, ‘bus day’, perched atop a bus and were seen falling down from it. A video of the act had gone viral on social media. Seventeen students later were booked by police for creating public nuisance and unlawful assembly.
An undertaking had also been taken from their families that the students would not repeat such activities. Police officers had also distributed pamphlets warning students of the college to avoid participating in unlawful activities.
Last year, at least four students were detained for carrying weapons and threatening public on a moving train. A video showing students carrying metal roads and standing on the train’s footboard and issuing threats were circulated in the social media.
Also Watch
-
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- England vs Ireland Live Score, Only Test at Lord's: Murtagh Leaves England in Tatters
- Central Government Seeks Detailed Response from TikTok Over Unlawful Content
- These Shirtless Pics of Nick Jonas Have Fans Gushing Over His 'Dad Bod'
- Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2019: Drunken Driving to Cost Rs 10,000; Driving Without a Licence to Cost Rs 5000
- Treasure Memories of Being in World Cup Squad: Mayank Agarwal