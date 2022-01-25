Chennai Cops Recover 50 Sovereign of Stolen Gold via WhatsApp Group

Mahipal, a man hailing from Chennai’s Vepery area is in the jewellery making business. On January 17, he left his home in Vepery with 365 grams of jewellery and hired an auto through EVK Sampath Road. In the mid-way, Mahipal was shocked to learn that the jewellery taken from the home was missing. Without further delay, he lodged a complaint at the Periyamedu police station. Mahipal has also made a clever attempt to recover the lost jewellery while the police are investigating the case. He had approached the Association of Jewelers and Pawnbrokers in Chennai and posted information about the lost gold items with photos through their WhatsApp group, on the basis that the burglars who stole the jewellery will seek to sell it at the shop or pawn shop.

Eventually, it was in this situation that a person named Ramesh came to sell jewellery at a private pawnshop in Purasawalkam on January 23. Meanwhile, on seeing and matching them from the WhatsApp group, the pawnbroker immediately informed Mahipal. Subsequently, Mahipal informed the matter at the Periyamedu police station. Following this, the police brought Ramesh under investigation.

During the investigation, Ramesh said that the gold jewellery was given to him by one of his friends Venkatesh, who is an auto driver. Following this, Venkatesh and his wife Sangeetha were arrested and interrogated by the police. It was revealed that the jewellery was given to them by his (Venkatesh) mother Kala through his uncle Jothi.

It was during the subsequent interrogation of Jothi that on January 17, he found an abandoned bag near EVK Sampath Road, which was found to carry grams of gold pieces of jewellery, where Jothi distributed them to his sister and his niece’s family. The Periyamedu cops recovered all the 365 grams of jewellery and arrested four persons who tried to snatch abandoned jewellery without handing it over to the police.

Police also examined CCTV footage and determined that it was Jothi who had picked up the jewellery. The incident where the jeweller was able to recover the missing items in a single week by cleverly trying to search and share photos on the pawnbrokers WhatsApp group.

The police have also filed a case under the relevant sections of the law against those who tried to own the accidentally abandoned jewellery on the road without handing it over to the police.

