Chennai Corporation Collects Over 75,000 kg of Sanitary Trash in Past 20 Days

In the past 20 days, according to Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) authorities, approximately 75,000 kg of sanitary trash had been collected and dispatched to incinerators in Manali and Kodungaiyur.

Earlier, the public was instructed to separate biodegradable, non-biodegradable, and dangerous trash according to the solid waste management ordinances of 2019, and now the authorities have taken an effort to collect and dispose of sanitary waste separately. As per authorities, garbage was transported to the two incinerator plants in the city using a special battery-operated truck that was maintained by both the corporation and the private businesses it had hired.

The public is being made aware of the importance of sanitary waste separation from other waste through Clean India Animators, who also helped the officials do a dry run earlier this month. Further, the public is being advised that diapers and sanitary pads must be placed in the bin designed expressly to facilitate the hygienic treatment of waste after being wrapped securely in the pouches provided by manufacturers or in a suitable wrapping material. Following this, 75,090 kg of pads and diapers were collected from 15 corporate zones between January 27 and February 15.

Waste weighing up to 23,140 kg was gathered from households in the Tondiarpet area. Valasaravakkam and Thiruvottiyur came in second and third, respectively, with 10,960 kg and 10,450 kg.

An official stated the firm had never before established such a programme, and that it had received positive feedback from the public. The official also indicated that in the days to come, the programme would be scaled up. “To date, about three lakh leaflets have been given out in the community to educate people about the programme. Also, there is an animator assigned to each ward. The collected sanitary waste is sent to Manali and Kodungaiyur for scientific incineration,” he added.

