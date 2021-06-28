Chennai Corporation Puts Covid-19 Vaccination On Hold Due to Short Supply 

Covid-19 vaccination camps conducted by the Chennai corporation have been put on hold on Monday after existing supplies dried up, according to state government officials. The recently launched website to monitor city camps indicates that there would be no jabs in the city because of the shortage.

The portal, managed by the Greater Chennai Corporation for the public to book slots for vaccination jabs, had a notification saying, “No camps on 28.06.2021. Will be updated shortly once vaccines are available.”

A senior official said the city corporation has utilised the supply it received last week and hence there is shortage of vaccine in the state.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, speaking at an event, said: “The entire state is ready to get itself vaccinated but the vaccines are not there.” The health minister also said the MK Stalin-led government was keen on including underprivileged communities such as the Irula tribes in the vaccination drive. Recently, the Thiruvallur district had conducted vaccine drive in camps close to the residences of Irular tribes.

A state health official said that vaccination camps would recommence as soon as supplies reach the state.

In a letter to Union Health Minister, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has emphasized the need for increased allocation to the state. The letter underscored the minimal participation of private health institutions in vaccinating the public. Reeling off numbers, Stalin the private participation has been only 4.5% of the vaccine jabs used in the state.

