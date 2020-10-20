Chennai Corporation Seals Textile Showroom For Overcrowding
The city's civic body on Tuesday sealed a popular textile showroom at the shopping hub of T Nagar here for alleged overcrowding and not adhering to COVID-19 protocols. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) urged the shop owners and public to "strictly" follow safety protocols.
“A shop in Tnagar has been #locked and #sealed today, since they allowed overcrowding & didn’t follow the COVID-19 safety protocols,” GCC said in a tweet. “Other such shops, which don’t follow the protocols shall be sealed too. Shop owners & public are requested to strictly follow safety protocols. #GCC,” it added.
Thyagaraya Nagar, more popularly known as T Nagar, has been teeming with shoppers for the past few days ahead of the festive season.
