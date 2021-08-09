Chennai Corporation Seeks Cleaning Work At Night To Prevent Traffic Disruption

The Greater Chennai Corporation has asked the authorities to complete all cleaning and maintenance work in the city at night to prevent traffic disruption and inconvenience to the public. Currently, the cleaning work is being intensified on bus transport roads and inner roads in the areas under Chennai Corporation. As part of the corporations’ cleaning works, about 5,000 tons of garbage is being collected daily in 200 wards of the city. The garbage is being sent to the garbage disposal centers by various types of vehicles.

The decision has been taken by the corporation after taking cognizance of reports highlighting that cleaning work during the day was disrupting the traffic. It was also causing inconvenience to the public on the bus routes and on the inner roads of Tamil Nadu’s capital city

Currently, the Department of Solid Waste Management has hired 255 battery-powered vehicles, 53 three-wheelers, and 1,786 cleaners to speed up the work to prevent traffic jams during the cleaning work. They have been ordered to carry out the work without any hindrance to public transport.

A mass cleaning drive that began nine weeks ago has so far removed 17,500 tonnes of garbage and debris, according to reports.

The corporation last month launched a beautification drive. As part of this, metal sculptures made out of scrap materials have been set up across many locations.

Residents’ welfare associations have also been made part of the beautification drive. They have been asked to plant trees near their apartments.

The members of the various RWAs of Chennai are coming forward to become a part of the beautification drive.

