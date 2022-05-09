Chennai Couple Murdered by Driver for 20 Years on Return from US, Rs 8-Crore Valuables Stolen

In a shocking incident, Chennai couple Srikanth, 65, and Anuradha, 60, who returned to Mylapore on Saturday after staying in the United States for 10 months, were murdered and buried at their farmhouse in Nemilicherry by their car driver for 20 years and domestic help, said police.

On May 7, the Chennai City Police received a complaint from their relatives that the couple that stayed in a luxury bungalow in Dwaraka Colony at Brindavan Street in Mylapore were not reachable.

The 65-year-old man has run a well-known private IT company in Gujarat and was a reputable auditor, while their son and daughter work as doctors in the US. Lal Krishna, a citizen of Nepal, has been working as Srikanth’s car driver reportedly for about 20 years, gaining trust of the family, said police.

Krishna picked up the couple from the Chennai airport, said police. After they reached home, the 45-year-old car driver, along with his friend and house help, Ravi, 39, from Darjeeling, brutally attacked them, said police.

DUO WAS FLEEING TO ANDHRA

As Mylapore Police Inspector Ravi-led team reached the bungalow, they noticed bloodstains on the floor and broke open the door. They zeroed in on Krishna and Ravi as the suspects.

Based on the mobile signals, they realised the duo was fleeing to Andhra Pradesh via Gummidipoondi by car. The Andhra Pradesh police were alerted, who caught the culprits near Ongole.

The Mylapore police took the culprits in their custody within six hours of the complaint.

Rs 40 CRORE IN CASH

Krishna confessed that the couple, Srikanth and Anuradha, spoke about having Rs 40 crore in cash from the sale of their land in front of him, said police. He then planned to rob the money with Ravi months ago.

Police said the couple reached home by 3.30am on Saturday. Subsequently, Ravi and Krishna hit Srikanth on the head, after which he collapsed on the spot. They then attacked Anuradha, said police.

According to the police, the duo looted gold, diamond and platinum jewellery kept in a three-tier locker. The loot included more than 1,000 sovereigns of gold jewellery, more than 60 kg of silver biscuits, silverware, 10 diamond earrings and platinum bracelets worth more than Rs 8 crore.

DUG THE PIT 10 DAYS AGO

The duo took the bodies of Srikanth and Anuradha to their farmhouse in Nemilicherry near Chennai and buried it. The investigation revealed that they had dug the pit 10 days ago.

The two men were brought to the spot.

Kannan IPS, Chennai Additional Commissioner of Police, South, supervised the excavation of the two bodies along with video recordings in the presence of Thiruporur RDO Rajan and sent them to Chengalpattu Hospital for post-mortem.

