Chennai Crosses 1 Lakh-mark in Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll at 2,140

Chennai, one of the large metropolises that held off coronavirus outbreaks till April when other cities plunged into crises, on Saturday crossed the one lakh-mark in cumulative cases. With 1,074 cases recorded on Saturday, the total count stands at 1,00,877.

Of the total cases in the city, 86,301 have been discharged. The city has recorded 2,140 deaths till now.

Tamil Nadu has recorded 2,51,738 cases till now with 5,879 new cases on Saturday.

Chennai has seen a dip in cases from the first week of July when it recorded more than 2,000 cases every single day. For the last few weeks, the city is recording 1,100-1,200 cases on a daily basis.

The rate of recovery in Chennai has increased to over 85% from the 60% mark. The test positivity rate stands at 9% and the Chennai Corporation says this will come down to 5% by end-August. Test positivity rate is the percentage of samples that test positive for the infection.

The Chennai Corporation says aggressive testing and opening up more fever clinics in the city will be the focus going forward. At least 12,000 tests are conducted in the city on a daily basis. On Saturday, 510 fever clinics were conducted and 1,829 symptomatic patients were identified and tested for COVID-19.

“26,237 fever clinics were conducted in Chennai from 08-05-2020 till 01-08-2020. 15,24,505 people attended the clinics and 85,336 symptomatic patients were identified and tested for COVID-19 and others given medicines for minor ailments,” the Chennai Corporation tweeted.