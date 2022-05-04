Chennai Custodial Death: Victim Had 13 Injury Marks, Says Post-Mortem Report Accessed by CNN-News18

Vignesh, alias Vigna, 25, who died in police custody in Chennai on April 19, had 13 injury marks with “bodily trauma” in varying degrees, according to his post-mortem report accessed by CNN-News18.

The police apprehended Vignesh on the road on April 18 and took him into custody after he was found possessing narcotic cannabis. The body had contusions, swellings and abrasions clearly indicative of deep trauma.

The report said he was hit in the mid-parietal region of the head — the back and top portion.

It also mentioned trauma to the left eyebrow, forearm, left upper limb, shoulder and abrasions on his gluteal region.

“The colour of the injuries described above is dark red,” read the report.

In the Assembly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, responding to a calling-attention motion, had said Vignesh was taken to the hospital after vomiting and seizures, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

ALSO READ | CCTV Clip Shows Alleged Torture of Chennai Man At Hands of Police Hours Before His Death in Custody

The death is currently being probed by the crime branch of the Criminal Investigation Department, which has begun calling witnesses.

Earlier, a CCTV footage showed the police chasing Vignesh, shedding light on what could have happened on the night of April 18.

Stalin has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the grieving family. The state will also pay for the medical expenses of Suresh, who was accompanying Vignesh. The government has vowed to conduct a fair probe into the matter.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.