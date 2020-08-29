Chennai Doctors Perform Asia's First Bilateral Lung Transplant on Coronavirus Patient

Chennai-based multi-specialty hospital MGM Healthcare has claimed to have performed Asia's first bilateral lung transplant on a coronavirus-positive patient. Surgeons at the hospital conducted a bilateral (double-lung) transplant on the infected patient who was airlifted from Delhi.

The donor was a 34-year-old man, declared brain dead at the Apollo Gleneagles Global Hospital after suffering intra-cerebral hemorrhage on Thursday. His also agreed to donate his heart, liver and skin to various recipients in city hospitals.

The bilateral lung transplant was led by Dr KR Balakrishnan, Director of the Heart & Lung Transplant programme at MGM Healthcare hospital. Dr Balakrishnan said it was commendable that the doctors stood by the decision to perform the transplant and put their own lives at risk.

The hospital in a statement said the 48-year-old man's lungs were severely affected by coronavirus-related fibrosis and as his oxygen saturation slipped, a hospital in Ghaziabad put him on ventilator and subsequently on ECMO. He was moved to Chennai on July 20.

The heart and lung transplant surgeries were performed at MGM Healthcare.

(With inputs from PTI)