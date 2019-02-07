Chennai Filmmaker Kills Wife, Chops Her Body on Suspicion of Extra-marital Affair

A 51-year-old Tamil filmmaker has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, chopping the body and dumping it in a garbage bin in Chennai.According to a report in Hindustan Times, assistant director in Chennai's Kollywood film industry, Gopalakrishnan, murdered his wife on suspicion that she indulged infidelity."Gopalakrishnan suspected that Sandhya, much younger to him, was having an affair. Since they were on talking terms, he invited her to Chennai during Pongal holidays. They had fought with each other since her arrival and on January 18 night, a day after Pongal festivities, he hit her in a fit of rage and she died on the spot. To conceal the crime, he had decapitated the body and sliced the limbs and threw them at different places. A hand and two legs, thrown in Kodambakkam were recovered from Perungudi," the report quoted police as saying.The accused was arrested from his Jafferkhanpet residence on Wednesday after police found the body parts at the Corporation dump yard at suburban Perungudi.Corporation's sanitation workers had informed the officers after they discovered women's limbs in the garbage truck, which carried waste from Kodambakkam area of the city to Perungudi.The hand had a tattoo and police were initially clueless. But a missing woman complaint in Thoothukdi threw some light and the deceased was identified as Sandhya (39) from the southern port town of Thoothukudi.It led to the arrest of Gopalakrishnan and during questioning, he admitted to having committed the crime, HT stated quoting its sources.Police said Gopalakrishnan had produced a budget film financed by Sandhya in 2010. But it had flopped and a financial crunch forced him to work as an assistant director with his friends and acquaintances.Over the years, frequent quarrels erupted between them as both suspected each other’s fidelity and they had filed for divorce. Though Sandhya had left for her maternal home in Thoothukudi, they were on talking terms as they have two kids, a son and daughter.Meanwhile, the police suspect that Gopalakrishnan alone could not have cut the body into pieces in his crowded neighbourhood. Further investigation is on to ascertain whether some of Gopalakrishnan’s friends helped him, the report stated.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.