Chennai Flood Fury: Heavy Rain Alert for Next 4 Days; IMD Warns of 'Localised Landslides'

India’s manufacturing capital Chennai came to a standstill on Sunday and continued to suffer the rain fury on Monday with many areas flooded after the southern Indian coast was battered by heavy rainfall overnight, prompting authorities to issue warnings and evacuate people from low-lying areas.

Local media showed footage of cars submerged under water, uprooted trees and people being rescued on rubber boats in various parts of Chennai, the largest city in the southern state of Tamil Nadu and often called ‘India’s Detroit’ due to its large car-making industry.

Here’s the weather forecast and other facts you need to know about the region and its surrounding areas.

1. Heavy rains are expected to continue for the next four days in different parts of Tamil Nadu, the southern Andhra Pradesh state and the union territory of Puducherry, India’s meteorological department said in a statement, asking fishermen not to venture into sea. The rains will continue as low pressure is created by a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal, it said

2. Authorities told News 18 that the pumps have been set up in 500 locations by the Chennai Corporation to remove the logged water. As part of relief work, 1,00,000 food packets have also distributed to people. Relief camps have also been set up to provide food, shelter and medical care.

3. Chennai, along with 11 other districts, were affected by more than 20 cm of rainfall, Tamil Nadu’s chief minister M.K. Stalin told reporters, adding that he had asked all his ministers to help in recovery efforts. “I have instructed officials and sent the national disaster management team to the respective areas," Stalin said. Local media showed Stalin inspecting flood-hit areas.

4. The IMD gave a ‘red’ category warning, indicating heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry. It said that there is a possibility of localised landslides, minor damage to ‘kutcha’ roads, vulnerable structures and to horticulture and standing crops in some areas. It may also lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments, the IMD said.

5. The meteorological department also issued a moderate to high threat of flash floods in certain parts of southern India while the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority said it was inspecting certain low-lying areas.

6. Greater Chennai Corporation, the civic body, said on Twitter it had opened up relief centres and medical camps across the city and was distributing food to flood victims.

7. The heavy overnight rains led to water-logging everywhere, with the deluge entering houses in low lying areas and the sluice gates of three reservoirs being opened to release surplus water. From Saturday morning, Chennai and several suburbs in Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains and the showers became non-stop since last night. The rainfall continued till Sunday, turning out to be one of the heaviest in recent years.

8. Since the start of the Northeast monsoon in October, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions have experienced about 43 per cent excess rainfall, a weather official said. Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran said the all time record of highest rain was 45 CM in 1976. Following that in 1985, Chennai had recorded 25 CM and 33 CM rainfall on two different dates. Subsequently, in 2015, the city experienced 25 CM rainfall and now the city has recorded close to that level. Such showers over the past were recorded in November during the Northeast monsoon.

9. Low-level bridges, known as ‘tharaipaalam’ in Tamil, were submerged in several suburban areas. In view of all round water logging, at least six subways were closed for traffic.

10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone’s well-being and safety."

11. Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected several inundated areas here along with top officials including Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and directed authorities to take swift action to drain flood water. Stalin, along with cabinet colleagues distributed flood assistance, including rice, milk and blankets to people in affected areas, housed in a temporary shelters here. He directed officials to expedite rescue and relief work.

12. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday appealed to his fans to reach out to the needy in Chennai. “Dear friends, hurry up and help the poor people who are suffering from the floods. That could be the best birthday gift you can give me," the actor, who also heads the political party Makkal Needhi Maiam, tweeted in Tamil.

