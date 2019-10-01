Take the pledge to vote

Chennai Gets 45 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant to Meet Industrial Needs

With three more such plants to go on steam in a couple of months, the pressure on the government to supply freshwater for industrial purposes is expected to ease.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2019, 5:57 PM IST
Chennai Gets 45 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant to Meet Industrial Needs
Chennai: In a relief to the water-starved city, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday inaugurated a 45 million litres a day (mld) sewage treatment plant here that would cater to the needs of industries.

With three more such plants expected to go on steam in a couple of months, the pressure on the government to supply freshwater for industrial purposes will ease, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said, inaugurating the Rs 348 crore Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) plant at Kodungaiyur in North Chennai.

Interestingly, seeking to drive home the point that the threated water is safe, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani on the occasion drank a glass of water that came out from the newly installed plant.

He drank the water to create awareness that "it will not cause any harm to the health," if consumed, an official release here said.

Velumani asked for the water and drank it when officials were explaining to Palaniswami and others that the treated water was safe even for human consumption. Palaniswami said the treated water from the plant will be supplied to industries and power plants in north Chennai.

Later, speaking to reporters, he said a similar treatment plant that was under construction at Koyambedu, will be completed by next month.

Two other plants, with a capacity of 10 mld each, were also coming up elsewhere in the city. Upon completion of all plants, a total of 110 mld of treated water will be realised which will be supplied to the industries he said, adding, this will ease the demand for providing fresh water to them.

The city was in the grip of a severe water scarcity during the summer this year, but unseasonal heavy rains during the last couple of months have eased the situation.

