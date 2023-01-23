Chennai: Hoping to Get Boyfriend Back, 16-yr-old Girl Falls for Fraud App; Duped of 40 Sovereigns of Gold

After a breakup with her boyfriend, a 16-year-old girl from Chennai has become the victim of an online fraud in a hope to get back her love. However, the accused men, who hail from Punjab, have been apprehended by Chennai airport police.

The minor girl recently came across an app “How to Bring Back Ex” and downloaded it. After providing her information on the app, the accused asked her to meet them at the Chennai airport.

According to police, when the minor girl arrived at the airport in Chennai, two young men approached her and demanded cash or gold. In exchange, they said they will get her back to her boyfriend.

Persuaded by the duo’s words, the minor girl went back home and took 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery without her parents’ knowledge and handed over the same to the duo, the police said.

Meanwhile, after weeks, the duo again got in touch with the young girl and threatened to disseminate defamatory information about her online if she did not pay them Rs 5 lakh. Then the girl, after confessing the matter to her mother, lodged a complaint to the Chennai airport police station. After receiving the complaint, the police looked for the website address and found it was located in Punjab.

“We, therefore, maintained communication between the minor girl and the two accused and informed the girl to call the duo by saying that if they return to Chennai airport where they had previously met, she would pay the money they had requested. The duo apparently flew to Chennai airport on January 21, where the police officers pretended to be passengers in order to catch the culprits. Eventually, the duo, who were pleased that the girl was going to pay them money, were suddenly swarmed by the police, who hauled them into custody, and took them to the Chennai airport police station,” a senior official said.

However, the investigation revealed that the two accused Gagandeep Bhargav (33) and Anil Kumar (27) had defrauded many young people through the app. The police also seized five sovereigns of gold chains and Rs 8.5 lakh in cash from the culprits. The accused were produced in the Alandur court and later taken to Puzhal prison in Chennai by the Chennai airport police.

