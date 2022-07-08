Chennai: Husband, In-laws Booked for Demanding Rs 5 Lakh Dowry for Giving Birth to Girl Child

A 31-year-old woman from Villivakkam has accused her husband and in-laws of harassing her into paying a dowry of Rs 5 lakh for giving birth to a girl child. Sai Shruti in her complaint said that throughout her pregnancy in March last year, she received threats from the trio who had said that if a girl child was delivered, she should kill it. She was also allegedly pressured into paying a dowry of Rs 5 lakh as soon as she gave birth to a girl child.

According to the police, the woman who is an employee at the Home Ministry office filed a case of dowry harassment and domestic abuse against three members of her family including her husband Mohanakrishnan.

The couple married in 2018 and was staying with Mohanakrishnan’s family. The woman in her complaint said approximately 136 sovereigns worth of gold ornaments and Rs 4 lakh were offered as dowry for the marriage.

She also claimed during the delivery of her child in March 2021, she received threats that if a girl child was delivered, she should kill it. Moreover, the woman was allegedly pressured into paying a dowry of Rs 5 lakh as soon as she gave birth to a female baby, the complaint read.

According to police, the three family members are all being slapped with an FIR and an investigation is ongoing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.