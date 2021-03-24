Chennai IT Company Identified as Covid-19 Cluster After 40 Employees Test Positive

A cluster of 40 cases was recorded in an IT company in Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Salai. Initially, four cases were recorded which has eventually grown into a cluster of 40 cases. Authorities have been directed to shut down the country or work with minimal staff.

According to reports, a few days ago, a Thuraipakkam resident tested Covid-19 positive which led to the officials tracing the resident’s contact to an IT company. Upon testing the employees there, four cases were confirmed, which led to more contact tracing and testing.

The News Minute reported around 364 contacts were traced and tested which has confirmed 40 cases in the company. The infected employees moved between three branches of the office in Perungudi, Taramani, and Kandanchavadi, the virus had spread among them, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said. However, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has also disinfected the company’s premises.

Meanwhile, to contain the infection the civic body has shut down seven IT companies in the Perungudi building and the testing has been ramped up in the area. In the same building 16 IT firms were working of which seven had permitted employees to come to the office for work.

Meanwhile, amping up surveillance of adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols, the GCC said that it had collected a fine of Rs 83 lakh in the last four days from those who violated safety norms like not wearing a mask.

In areas like Madipakkam, T Nagar, and Mylapore, several clusters have been notified, the Health Secretary said, adding that some clusters have also been found in the Tondiarpet area.