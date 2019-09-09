Chennai Lawyers' Body to Boycott Court from Sept 10 Against Transfer of Madras HC Chief Justice

Chennai: More than 60 lawyers from Chennai staged a protest outside the Madras High Court on Monday over the sudden transfer of Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani. Lawyers say they will intensify the protests from September 10.

Slogans requesting the Supreme Court collegium to reconsider its decision to transfer Tahilramani were raised by the lawyers. They also wrote to the Supreme Court, saying that the independence of the judiciary is at stake

if such sudden transfers are given to people like Chief Justice Tahilramani.

C Rajashekaran, a lawyer, pleaded the collegium to reconsider the transfer of Chief Justice Tahilramani and appealed to the President of India not to accept her resignation.

“It is resolved to abstain from court proceedings indefinitely from 10.09.19 against the transfer of the Honourable Chief Justice of the Madras High Court to Meghalaya High Court. It is resolved to request Supreme Court

collegium to reconsider the issue of transfer of Honourable Chief Justice of the Madras High Court,” the Lawyers’ Association said in a statement.

The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, has recommended the transfer of Tahilramani to the Meghalaya High Court. Tahilramani had requested the collegium to reconsider the decision but after her request got rejected, she sent her resignation to the President and the CJI. Her resignation is yet to be accepted.

