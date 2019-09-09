Chennai Lawyers' Body to Boycott Court from Sept 10 Against Transfer of Madras HC Chief Justice
Slogans requesting the Supreme Court collegium to reconsider its decision to transfer Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani were raised by the lawyers.
File photo of Madras High Court.
Chennai: More than 60 lawyers from Chennai staged a protest outside the Madras High Court on Monday over the sudden transfer of Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani. Lawyers say they will intensify the protests from September 10.
Slogans requesting the Supreme Court collegium to reconsider its decision to transfer Tahilramani were raised by the lawyers. They also wrote to the Supreme Court, saying that the independence of the judiciary is at stake
if such sudden transfers are given to people like Chief Justice Tahilramani.
C Rajashekaran, a lawyer, pleaded the collegium to reconsider the transfer of Chief Justice Tahilramani and appealed to the President of India not to accept her resignation.
We the Advocates of MHC Plead& Beg the Collegium to Reconsider the Transfer of #CJMHC &Appeal To Honble @rashtrapatibhvn not Accept her Resignation.There is A Precedent of Collegium Reversing it’s Previous Order for Transfer Of Judges.We the Bar of TN R wt Our HonCJ Madam VKT ji— C.Rajashekaran’s Official Account (@irajashekaran) September 9, 2019
“It is resolved to abstain from court proceedings indefinitely from 10.09.19 against the transfer of the Honourable Chief Justice of the Madras High Court to Meghalaya High Court. It is resolved to request Supreme Court
collegium to reconsider the issue of transfer of Honourable Chief Justice of the Madras High Court,” the Lawyers’ Association said in a statement.
The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, has recommended the transfer of Tahilramani to the Meghalaya High Court. Tahilramani had requested the collegium to reconsider the decision but after her request got rejected, she sent her resignation to the President and the CJI. Her resignation is yet to be accepted.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Goes Gaga Over Sara Ali Khan's Throwback Dance Rehearsal Video
- PUBG Addiction: Son Chops Father’s Head, Legs For Not Allowing to Play PUBG Mobile
- Priyanka Chopra Says She Morphed VMAs Pic Because She Let Down Nick Jonas by Missing it
- Remember The Viral Photo of Modi, Rahul in Tug of War? Artist 'Mumbai's Banksy' Shares Story Behind it
- Kieron Pollard Named West Indies Skipper in Limited-overs: Report